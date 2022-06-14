Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra's neighbourhood Spiderman finally gets his Spidey suit, and he's ready to make a difference

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated June 14 2022 - 7:42am, first published 6:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra's own Spiderman, David Hunter. Credit:David Hunter, Tik Tok
Illawarra's own spiderman David Hunter finally has a new suit. Picture: Adam McLean

After a fundraising initiative that kicked off in February, Illawarra's Friendly Neighbourhood Spiderman David Hunter finally has a new Spidey Suit.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.