After a fundraising initiative that kicked off in February, Illawarra's Friendly Neighbourhood Spiderman David Hunter finally has a new Spidey Suit.
The Calderwood dad with a lifetime love of all things Spiderman is taking on the role of local superhero, with the hope of brightening the lives of kids around the Illawarra.
His Spiderman suit, which cost $1450, finally arrived last week and Mr Hunter couldn't be happier.
After starting a Gofundme in February, Mr Hunter managed to raise $940 for the new suit and kicked in the rest himself.
Despite a bit of lens fogging problem and a few adjustments needed, Mr Hunter is ready to "suit up" and start putting smiles on the faces of kids around the Illawarra.
He debuted the suit on the weekend at Shellharbour Square to the delight of some young Spiderman fans.
"When I met the kids the other day, they came up and they were so excited, it's really satisfying," Mr Hunter said.
"I've been in some contact with Wollongong hospital and I'm hoping to do some visits with kids there," he said.
He's also hoping to lend a hand to local businesses who are in need of a "friendly neighbourhood spiderman", he said.
Mr Hunter, a quantum safety protection officer by day, is the father of two boys aged 15 and 10, who share his Marvel addiction.
"I've always been a bit of a crazy Dad..." he said.
"I just want people to know the name and connect it with laughing, smiling and having fun."
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
