Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mathers facing crucial run to keep Professional Darts Corporation Tour spot

By Phil Dillon
Updated June 15 2022 - 11:33pm, first published 11:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On tour: Gordon Mathers competes in England. Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

QUEENSLAND darts professional Gordon Glen Mathers had to put family time on hold as he sought to establish himself on the Professional Darts Corporation Tour in the UK.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.