Thompsons combine for Albion Park club fours title

Updated June 15 2022 - 11:12pm, first published 10:32pm
Champs: Trent Thompson, Tony Murphy, Rod Raftery and Corey Thompson have won the Albion Park Club Fours.

Father and son Trent and Corey Thompson savoured their first Albion Park championship triumph together after winning the Club Fours recently.

