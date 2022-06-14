Bet on Red pays off big for Arnold: Wilkshire

Through all the criticism he copped through the Socceroos roller coaster ride to World Cup qualification, coach Graham Arnold maintained an unwavering faith in his own judgement.
It came to the fore in Australia's stunning win over Peru on Wednesday morning, their path to the Cup secured by substitute keeper Andrew Redmayne's dramatic save to claim a penalty shootout after regulation and extra time couldn't break a nil-all deadlock.
The call that put him on the line was vindication for previously under-fire Arnold according to former Socceroo Luke Wilkshire, who was part of Channel 10's telecast.
"It takes a brave man to do what he did, take off your captain and arguably our best player throughout qualifying, Matty Ryan, for the penalties," Wilkshire said.
"It's not like Matty Ryan can't save penalties and he's been phenomenal for us. Full credit to [Arnold] because that's a ballsy move.
"You've got to back yourself and your judgement and that's why he's in the position he's in. He's earned the right to be in that position and to make those calls.
"The [other] substitutes, [Jaime] Maclaren, [Awer] Mabil, [Craig] Goodwin, they all scored their penalties. I thought [Fran] Karacic came on in extra time and went really well.
"They're big calls to make, but they're his to live and die by and that's how it's got to be as a head coach. It was brave and bold and it was the right [call]."
Coming up against Peru with qualification on the line was deemed a bridge too far by many, but the Aussies had the best of regulation time without turning multiple opportunities into goals.
Peru went close to breaking the deadlock when an Edison Flores header cannoned into the post in the second period of extra time as the Socceroos looked to be fading, though Wilkshire thought they had a shootout advantage.
"When you've been around football long enough you know that, when you're dominating and you get those moments and don't take them, it's got a cruel way of coming back and kicking you in the arse," Wilkshire said.
"To be honest I don't think Peru really turned up. They weren't at their best, I think maybe there was a slight bit of arrogance and complacency from them going into it.
"When [Peru] hit the post there were a few little moments in extra time we were biting our nails, but I actually felt confident going into the penalties once we got to there.
"They showed true grit, determination, desire, desperation which we knew they had to. Arnie said before these two [qualifying] games that it didn't matter how, we just had to get it done and qualify and they've done that
"Arnie, who's copped a lot of of stick, made brave decisions and he's come up trumps. It's an amazing achievement, you can't underestimate what they went through to qualify."
Closer to home, Wilkshire's Wollongong Wolves snatched a point late against Sydney Olympic on Tuesday night, Darcy Madden nailing a 94th minute equaliser in a 1-all draw heading into Thursday's Australia Cup clash with St George City.
"The fist half was probably the best half of football we've played all season," Wilkshire said.
"Obviously we conceded an early goal which was disappointing, but the character and some of the forward play was good.
"I felt we definitely deserved at least a point out of the game and it gives us confidence going into this Cup game which is massive for us."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
