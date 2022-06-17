Wollongong L'Étape start confirmed, finish line in Kiama

Wollongong has been confirmed as the starting site for L'Étape cycle race which will be held in November, adding another crown to the city's reputation as a world cycling centre.
After years of trying to stage the Tour de France-affiliated event in the Illawarra, race organisers have confirmed the race will happen on November 27, with both an elite-level route and a shorter option available for more domestic riders.
This follows Wollongong hosting the UCI Road World Championships in September.
Thousands of riders and their families are expected to head to Wollongong and Kiama for the event, which will have roads closed along the route for rider safety.
The L'Étape route will start in Wollongong, heading south to Albion Park before climbing Macquarie Pass then descending Jamberoo Mountain.
Participants in the 143km major event, titled The Race, will then have to climb Macquarie Pass again, while the 90km event called The Ride will climb it only once.
After this the riders travel through Jamberoo village to the last climb of the day, Saddleback Mountain. A spectacular descent towards Kiama will follow to the finish line.
The event village will be set up in Coronation Park in Kiama, and organisers said more detailed information on the route would come out "soon".
A series of community meetings will start on Tuesday, June 28 at Albion Park and Kiama, where road closures are expected to be on the agenda. Capacity is limited and people need to register to attend via the L'Étape website.
Race director Florent Malézieux praised the "beautiful" route.
"The Tour de France is the biggest sporting event in the world, and we will recreate a version of it here in Australia for everyone to enjoy," he said.
"Cyclists of all abilities, groups of friends and families will find unique experiences that only L'Étape Australia can provide while discovering the stunning South Coast of NSW.
"We have designed two beautiful new routes that will challenge those who want to push their limits and offer the most stunning scenery Australia has to offer to those who want to ride with their friends."
"We are delighted to receive the support of the NSW Government and long-time partners such as SBS and Shimano."
In addition to a 26-minute documentary broadcast nationally on SBS, Tour de France commentator Matthew Keenan will be calling the name of all participants across the finish line, while Shimano will be helping keep their bikes humming along the route.
Registrations for the fifth edition of L'Étape Australia by Tour de France will open on Wednesday, June 29, at www.letapeaustralia.com.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
