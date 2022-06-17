Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Wollongong L'Étape start confirmed, finish line in Kiama

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated June 17 2022 - 2:10am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tour de France champion Chris Froome riding in an earlier L'Etape Australia at Jindabyne.

Wollongong has been confirmed as the starting site for L'Étape cycle race which will be held in November, adding another crown to the city's reputation as a world cycling centre.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.