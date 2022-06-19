Shellharbour handed Kiama a start and a beating, as the rising Suns signalled their AFL South Coast finals intentions on Saturday.
The Power took control in the opening quarter, but a six-goal third term ensured Shellharbour surged to a 15.10 (100) to 5.2 (32) victory at Myimbarr Oval.
The result puts the two teams level on eight competition points, though Kiama have played one less game after the wet and wild start to the season.
Shellharbour president Steve Ashworth is hoping to build on the momentum.
"You could see by half-time we were on top and then just went bang in the third," he said.
"We've got a lot of good young kids coming through and we're starting to see them put it together, this will be good for their confidence.
"There's a long way to go, but we'd love to play finals this year, it would be a big step forward after the tough times we've had."
Teenagers Bailey Robertson and Lachlan Owens are among the emerging talent at the club, while Jarrod Coomby continued his outstanding with a best-on-ground performance.
Wollongong Bulldogs held off Northern Districts with a 10.16 (76) to 8.7 (55) success at Hollymount Park, while Figtree continued Wollongong Lions' winless season, prevailing 14.17 (101) to 5.6 (36).
In the women's premier division, Figtree Saints became the first team to stop the Lions this year, with a thrilling 5.1 (31) to 3.7 (26) victory.
Bomaderry edged out Kiama 7.3 (45) to 6.5 (41).
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
