As the Wollongong Roller Hawks attempt to build on their early-season national wheelchair league lead, NBL counterparts Illawarra have announced new assistant coaches.
Joining Jacob Jackomas and Shaun Roger in taking over from NBL icon Brian Goorjian is Paul Mellett who worked with the Australian under 19s team and also at Sydney as assistant in 2006, as well as Lachlan Lonergan, a video analyst who helped the Kings to this year's championship.
Advertisement
Both have worked with Jackomas at the junior levels.
"I'm really excited to bring in two coaches with exceptional pedigree and experience like Paul and Lachlan to our organisation," Jackomas said. "I've worked alongside both coaches in the past and believe they will bring a lot to our club - both on and off the court."
Meanwhile, the Roller Hawks played Darwin on Friday night and meet Perth Wheelcats at 4pm Saturday and Queensland at 1pm Sunday, all at Shellharbour City Stadium at Croome.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.