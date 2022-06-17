Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Dragons unveil plans for $50 million training base in Wollongong

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 17 2022 - 6:02am, first published 2:09am
SECOND HOME: The Dragons carried most of their pre-Christmas training at UOW, which will be the site of a new $50 million training base for the club. Picture: Dragons Media

St George Illawarra have confirmed plans to build a new $50 million home in Wollongong, with the NSW government allocating funds for a new high performance centre at UOW.

