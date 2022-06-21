Illawarra Mercury
Kollaras' luxury Cliff Road homes get the go-ahead

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 21 2022 - 5:38am, first published 5:30am
Finally: The final design for the Kollaras' Cliff Road development (main photo) and several earlier options. Pictures: supplied

After a decade of failure, the Kollaras family have finally gotten the green light for a multi-storey home on Cliff Road.

