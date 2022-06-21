Illawarra Mercury
Cancer claimed the man who murdered Jodie Fesus

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 21 2022 - 3:55am, first published 3:30am
The NSW Coroner has handed down his findings into the custodial death of Steve Fesus, jailed for the murder of wife Jodie (inset).

Steve Fesus, who murdered his wife and buried her at Seven Mile Beach in 1997, died of a rapid worsening of cancer he had been diagnosed with in 2016, according to the NSW Coroner.

Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

