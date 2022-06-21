NSW budget: Here's what's in it for the Illawarra

The legacy of COVID loomed large over the state's 2022-23 budget announced in Sydney today - with the spotlight focused on health.
Here's what's in it specifically for the Illawarra.
$28.8 million allocated for for Shellharbour Hospital and car park this year.
The hospital is being built on a greenfield site, the new hospital will improve accessibility and sustainability, and grow the clinical capacity to meet future demand for health services in the Illawarra region.
These include enhanced services in rehabilitation, mental health, aged-care and palliative care.
The estimated total cost of the project is $721.9 million
The will be $1 million capital expenditure ($8 million over three years) for extended hours childcare centres in four new hospital builds across the state for hospital staff -including at Westmead Precinct, Bankstown Hospital, Shellharbour, and Shoalhaven Hospitals
Planning and construction continues. The spend for 2022-23 will be $13.9m and $286.7m over the next four years.
Planning and construction continues on Nowra bridge and other upgrades. In 2022-23 the spend will be $100.8m with $167m committed over four years.
In 2022-23 there has been $39.1 million allocated. Over the next four years $119.5 million has been budgeted.
For the next financial year the Illawarra and South coast lines will get a share of the $776.3 million budget. Over four years the total is $2.2 billion.
This financial year $3.5 million ($4.5 million recurrent expenses over two years) has been budgeted to develop a detailed business case and Master Plan for the Illawarra Sports and Entertainment Precinct (ISEP) and to support planning activities at Venues NSW precincts, to determine the best approach for the future of ISEP and other Venues NSW precincts.
$80.4m has been set aside for the Illawarra Mountain biking network and the Great Southern Walk (along with other new walks). Mountain biking is meant to start in late 2022.
NSW Police Force
Work on the Dapto TAFE Active Armed Offender Facility will start in 2022 and be completed in 2023. In total $5 million has been set aside.
