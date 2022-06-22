Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre overlooked in 2022 NSW budget

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 22 2022 - 3:44am, first published 1:42am
Disappointed: Shellharbour MP Anna Watson says she is disappointed in the lack of funding for the Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre in this year's budget. Picture: Robert Peet

Shellharbour MP Anna Watson has slammed the NSW government's decision to overlook the "last piece in the puzzle" and not fund the Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre.

