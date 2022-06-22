Up to 5000 people will decend on Towradgi Beach Hotel for the venue's annual Beer, Food and Wine Festival this October, sampling the delights of the Illawarra's local produce.
The event is finally returning after a COVID hiatus last year and the festival planners are ready to make up for lost time.
"We're really looking forward to seeing familair faces and people, and some new local businesses as well," Venue Manager Adrian Hall said.
The hotel will host a line-up of around 70 stalls, featuring mostly local beer, food and wine, as well as several vineyards from out of town.
"It's the biggest event on the calender for the year," Mr Hall said.
Kids are welcome and there will be plenty of activities for the whole family, he said, with some of the winemakers and brewers delivering speeches as well.
The 2022 event will mark 15 years since the festival's launch, with just as much interest as ever.
The festival will be held on October 23rd from 11am-5pm at the Towradgi Beach Hotel.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
