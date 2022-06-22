Illawarra Mercury
Towradgi Beach Hotel's Beer, Food & Wine festival is back this October

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated June 22 2022 - 10:09am, first published 8:00am
Festive: Kathy Wilson and Jaron Isemonger from Towradgi Beach Hotel raise a glass. Picture:Adam McLean

Up to 5000 people will decend on Towradgi Beach Hotel for the venue's annual Beer, Food and Wine Festival this October, sampling the delights of the Illawarra's local produce.

