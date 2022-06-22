Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gala event for The Railway Greys Women's Hockey Club's 70th anniversary

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
June 22 2022 - 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR PLAYER: Women's National Development squad member Maddison Smith plays for the The Railway Greys Womens Hockey Club. Picture: Sylvia Liber

The Railway Greys Women's Hockey Club have come a long way since playing their first game on farmland donated and prepared by the Timbs family and volunteers more than 70 years ago.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.