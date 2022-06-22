The Railway Greys Women's Hockey Club have come a long way since playing their first game on farmland donated and prepared by the Timbs family and volunteers more than 70 years ago.
On Saturday the self-proclaimed largest women's hockey club in the Illawarra and South Coast will mark their 70th anniversary with a gala celebration at the Central Hotel, Shellharbour.
Club president Cheryl Cohen is excited to see the celebrations finally eventuate as the event has been postponed a number of times due to COVID.
"Our club continues to go from strength to strength with 70 registered players playing in the Illawarra South Coast competition, and we have consistently been the largest women's club for the past 20 years," she said.
"We are focussed on strengthening participation at all levels and the club and have a proud tradition of generations of families playing hockey at the club."
Key stalwart and founding club member Lexie Mayo currently had four grandchildren playing at the club and up until this year son Steve Mayo coached the first grade side for many years.
"We have a strong focus on success on the field but more importantly building a strong social calendar and ensuring that our players have fun has been a major key to the popularity and success of the club," Cohen said.
"We have been fortunate to have experienced success on and off the field producing a number of Australian and NSW representatives such at the current Women's National Development squad member Maddison Smith.
"We are calling on all players past and present to attend our gala event to be held on Saturday, June 25. Tickets can be purchased from the Railway Greys Facebook page or by calling 0412 041 691."
The event runs from 6.30 to 11.30pm.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
