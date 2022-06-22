Illawarra Mercury
Council considers what next for Nazi art benefactor Bob Sredersas' legacy

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated June 22 2022 - 11:03am, first published 7:48am
Bob Sredersas' legacy at Wollongong Art Gallery will be reviewed.

Wollongong City Council is considering its next move after accepting a report which declared art benefactor Bob Sredersas a Nazi collaborator.

