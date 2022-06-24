A naming plaque in Wollongong Art Gallery acknowledging art benefactor Bob Sredersas has been removed after he was confirmed as a Nazi collaborator.
It is the first in a series of steps Wollongong City Council has vowed to take after working with the Sydney Jewish Museum's resident historian Emeritus Professor Konrad Kwiet to determine Mr Sredersas' background before he arrived in the city.
As well as removing the naming plaque at the Burelli Street gallery, the council will also update the gallery's website to reflect the new information about Mr Sredersas' past, update the online collection catalogue's explanatory note, and review items within Wollongong City Libraries' local studies collection connected to Mr Sredersas.
"We want to get this process right and I'm very appreciative of the time the Sydney Jewish Museum and the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies have offered us, as well as the expertise of Professor Kwiet, as they have supported Council to work through this process correctly and respectfully,'' Wollongong City Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery AM said.
"We now have an altered perception of Sredersas and his life before he came to Australia.
"It's important that we are transparent about what we have learnt, and share what we know with our community and gallery visitors, as well as those from further afield who are interested in our gallery and modern history.''
None of the works he donated are now on display and the gallery will consider whether any of them should be used in upcoming exhibitions.
However, Mr Bradbery said the Jewish Museum had not asked the council to take down or disperse the collection.
"We've got custodianship of it, and we need to honestly represent it and not resile from the ugly past truths behind it," he said.
The personal history of the gallery's donor was not the fault of the artists, Mr Bradbery added.
Prof Kwiet's report showed Mr Srederas served in the Nazi Party's security service, the Sicherheitsdienst , as an intelligence officer from June 1941 until January 1945.
Mr Srederas successfully applied for German citizenship and changed his name to Bronislaus Schroeders in 1941. After the war he resumed his Lithuanian name and became eligible for resettlement as a political refugee.
After moving to Australia in 1950 and working at the BHP steelworks and for decades, he built a huge art collection - all the time concealing his wartime identity.
He bequeathed 100 works from his collection to Wollongong Art Gallery five years before his death.
- with AAP
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
