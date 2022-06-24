Illawarra Mercury
Gallery removes Nazi artwork donor Bob Sredersas' plaque

Janine Graham
Janine Graham
Updated June 24 2022 - 2:48am, first published 2:15am
Bob Srederas' legacy at Wollongong Art gallery will be amended.

A naming plaque in Wollongong Art Gallery acknowledging art benefactor Bob Sredersas has been removed after he was confirmed as a Nazi collaborator.

