Wondering what to do with your leftover Dine and Discover vouchers?
Symbio Wildlife Park in Helensburgh will happily take them off your hands and deliver them right into those of a child in need.
Until June 30, residents can donate unused Dine and Discover vouchers to children's charities through Symbio's Pay Discover Forward initiative.
The vouchers give kids and families supported by the charities free admission to the wildlife park to spend a day with the animals, Symbio Marketing and Creative Services manager Kevin Fallon said.
For each voucher donated through the scheme, the donor will receive a $25 Symbio discount code and the charity they select will receive two entry tickets on their behalf.
To date, around 92,000 entry tickets have been paid forward to the five children's charities involved, valued at up to $3.58 million, Mr Fallon said.
The scheme supports the Starlight foundation, KidzWish, Variety Children's Charity, Canteen, and the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation.
Mr Fallon said the entry tickets are particularly meaningful for families with children who are immunocompromised, who may have spent months inside during COVID.
"If they're seriously ill, if they're immunocompromised, to be able to give them and their families the ability to get out and create memories they can hold onto for a lifetime is so valuable," Mr Fallon said.
"It's helping them regain their youth and forget their struggles, even just for a day."
The scheme has already guaranteed free entry to families and children for the annual KidzWish Christmas party for the next five years, and Variety will hold four events over the next two years at the park for children in need, Mr Fallon said.
Mr Fallon also set up similar systems to donate Dine and Discover vouchers at the Australian Reptile Park on the Central Coast and Oakvale Wildlife Park in Port Stephens, bringing the number of charities involved up to ten.
The charities' entry tickets have no expiry date, Mr Fallon said, as Symbio hopes the tickets will help kids in need in the future.
With only five days left of the scheme, Mr Fallon urged the public to consider donating unused Dine and Discover vouchers to the Pay Discover Forward scheme through their website.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
