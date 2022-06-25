Person flown out of Royal National Park after axe injury

A person suffering an axe injury has been airlifted from a walking track in the Royal National Park.
At 3.20pm, emergency services were alerted to a person injured two kilometres down the Coast Track in Lilyvale, a Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.
It is believed the person was chopping firewood when the axe hit their shin, the spokesperson said.
Emergency services gathered at Garawarra Farm car park incase they were required to walk to the scene.
Shortly after 5.15pm, the person was transported to hospital via helicopter.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
