Forty-eight hours after stepping into the role, Craig Thompson's reign as Corrimal head coach started in ideal fashion on Saturday with the Rangers claiming a 3-1 win over Bellambi.
Thompson - who took over the reins on Thursday after the club unexpectedly parted ways with Goran Trajceski and Chris Peros - showed few signs of nerves at Elizabeth Park as the Rangers notched up their first win of the Illawarra Premier League season.
It was a crucial result for the men in red and white, who have now added some breathing between themselves and the Rosellas and last-placed South Coast United, who remain etched in a battle to avoid relegation in 2022.
"It's my first week in the job and I'm still getting to know the characters, but they're a good bunch of players. It was a good win but we should probably win at Bellambi," Thompson said.
"Jaxon Bussoletti came in and made his debut, and did really well. Daniel Villella up top was outstanding, as was Zane Wilson. And at the end, Jai Mellor made two goal-saving challenges. He was steady all game, but we were running out of a bit of puff and they got on top. Our goalie 'Tomi' [Takomi Tomizawa] made a couple of good saves and Jai put his body on the line to stop two from going in.
"It's massive for the club. I know we're going to be in a relegation battle here, but if we can't beat the teams below us, we're going to be in real trouble. I think we'll compete with the Woononas and I watched the boys against Port last week, they were pretty good [Corrimal lost 2-0]. It was really even until one of our guys got sent off.
"But they're a good bunch. We've just got to put our heads down and have a crack."
Elsewhere, Wollongong Olympic moved within striking distance of competition leaders Tarrawanna after claiming a 2-1 win over the Blueys at Tarrawanna Oval on Saturday.
Olympic were on the board early via Tory Musumeci, before the hosts responded through Takumi Ofuka in the 30th minute to draw level at 1-1 at halftime. However, the visitors were able to break the deadlock midway through the second half when Musumeci completed his brace to wrap up victory.
Wollongong United continue to pile pressure on the top five after securing a 1-0 victory over Bulli, with Kyah Jonovski's first-half goal proving the difference at Balls Paddock.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
