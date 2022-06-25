Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Corrimal Rangers start new era with important Premier League victory over Rosellas

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
June 25 2022 - 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TARGET: Rangers gloveman Takomi Tomizawa made some crunch saves in Saturday's win over Bellambi. Picture: Robert Peet

Forty-eight hours after stepping into the role, Craig Thompson's reign as Corrimal head coach started in ideal fashion on Saturday with the Rangers claiming a 3-1 win over Bellambi.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.