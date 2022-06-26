Wolves coach Luke Wilkshire was left with mixed emotions after his side played out a 1-1 stalemate with Manly at WIN Stadium on Saturday night.
For the third week in a row, Wilkshire's men proved they could match it with the NSW NPL's best. Unlike their past two draws where the Wolves equalised late to seal a point, it was the hosts who scored first through Jake Lavalle's strike late in the opening half. Manly then equalised via Bruno Mendes midway through the second stanza.
"I was happy with the performance overall,'' Wilkshire said. ''Young Jakey Lavalle got the goal and performing well, Marcus Beattie, coming back, was fantastic for us and Senna Stevenson again in midfield was fantastic.
''It was very pleasing to see these boys step up. But we were disappointed not to win the game. There was some poor officiating, but that's part of football. I think we showed we can beat anyone in this league, but it's now about consistency in doing that."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
