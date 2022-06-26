Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Shamrocks eyeing Illawarra Rugby finals after mauling University

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 26 2022 - 6:32am, first published 4:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THE CLEAR: Damien Clarke runs clear to score one of the four tries Woonona Shamrocks scored in their 28-3 win over University on Saturday at Ocean Park. Picture: Anna Warr

The scoreline suggests Woonona Shamrocks had little trouble downing the visiting University on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.