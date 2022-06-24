Injury-ravaged University ready for Woonona Shamrocks rugby challenge

The last couple of weeks have been "especially tough" for Illawarra Rugby Union outfit University.
After back-to-back losses, the Students missing six first graders through injury travel to Woonona on Saturday to take on a Shamrocks side firmly entrenched in the top four.
University coach Scott Hatch was looking forward to the challenge his young side would face against Shamrocks.
"Look, it's been a tough period for us and we will be missing a number of key players and crucial speed men but we are taking that next person up philosophy, we're here to compete," he said.
"We've got three key functional things. We want to have fun with our rugby, we want to show energy with our rugby and we want to be successful with our rugby. If that success is winning, if that success is development, I'm happy."
Hatch said University actually started the season really well but a couple of losses and injuries to key experienced players had soured things of late.
In one game Uni lost experienced players No 8 Paulie Tuala, prop Casey Rameka and centre Donny Freeman.
Then in the following game against Kiama they lost lock Jack McCarthy, fullback Jaxon Clarke and winger Jake Sasse to head-related injuries.
"This hasn't been ideal but we have a really good batch of young players, first year, second year students, a lot of talent, a lot of energy," Hatch said.
"We've just been progressing trying to build on their rugby IQ, building their understanding of what the comp is, making them better players hopefully for the future.
"We'd like to be able to compete and we have been so far until now. Hopefully we can continue that way.
"Shamrocks will be tough. They're very similar to us from what I've heard. They've got a couple of key men that we want to stop in their forwards and backs.
"If we can put a little pressure on their line speed, utilise some of those guys with the energy and the speed, I think we are very well matched against them. If we can get that energy up that will take us a long way to being successful."
In other Saturday matches Kiama hosts Tech Waratahs, Bowral play Vikings, Campbelltown take on Camden and Shoalhaven battle Avondale.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
