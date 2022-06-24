Kiama Knights coach Marc Laird fears the "unknowns" ahead of their stoush with Group 7 co-leaders Warilla Lake South Gorillas on Sunday.
"I don't know a great deal or too much about them, which is a bit of a danger because we don't know what to expect," he said.
"Just the unknowns is a bit of a danger for us as well."
Laird though knows his "lesser known players" have stepped up collectively in a big way, with five wins and two draws in eight outings.
The Knights have been especially impressive at home, with Laird hoping his team keeps their undefeated streak alive at Kiama Showground.
"We are looking forward to it. It is a good chance for both clubs to cement our spot in the top three, so it should be a good game," he said.
"We pride ourselves on our performances at home, so that should help.
"We haven't lost at home yet so we are looking to keep that in tact for sure."
Laird praised standout prop Tyler Clark but said Kiama's strength was built on everyone contributing.
"We've got a group of guys who are all putting in for each other. They are all combining really well. I think everyone is just contributing, rather than having one or two standouts, we're having 16 or 17 guys who are all putting their best foot forward."
Warilla coach Troy Grant expected a tough contest against Kiama.
"We're travelling pretty well at the moment but so are Kiama. It is another yardstick for us this weekend," he said.
"We're really happy with where we are at at the moment but there is a long way to go.
"We definitely need to improve with our ball security against Kiama. We also can't afford to give teams piggyback penalties.
"If we can clean those areas up, especially our ball security and them piggybacks, that will put us in good stead to hopefully come up with the two points."
Other round 10 fixtures see Berry Shoalhaven Heads host Milton Ulladulla, Jamberoo play Shellharbour Sharks, Gerringong host Stingrays of Shellharbour and Albion Park-Oak Flats v Nowra-Bomaderry.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
