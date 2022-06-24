Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kiama keen to main unbeaten home streak against Group 7 co-leaders Warilla Lake South

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
June 24 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STANDOUT: Kiama Knights prop Tyler Clark has played a big part in the team's impressive Group 7 campaign to date. Picture: Adam McLean

Kiama Knights coach Marc Laird fears the "unknowns" ahead of their stoush with Group 7 co-leaders Warilla Lake South Gorillas on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.