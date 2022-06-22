Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dragons' NRLW 2022 squad taking shape with four players re-signing with club

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated June 22 2022 - 11:33pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CRUNCH: Teagan Berry is one of four players who have re-signed with the Dragons for the 2022 NRLW season.

NSW Blues squad members Teagan Berry and Talei Holmes are among four representative players re-signed by St George Illawarra ahead of the 2022 NRLW season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.