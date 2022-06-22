NSW Blues squad members Teagan Berry and Talei Holmes are among four representative players re-signed by St George Illawarra ahead of the 2022 NRLW season.
Kiwi Ferns centre Page McGregor and Mate Ma'a Tonga forward Tegan Dymock have also re-signed with the Dragons.
Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward said all four players played an important role in the Dragons' 2021 campaign.
He said he was excited seeing players from last year's squad continuing to develop in the representative arena.
"I'm very excited that the club is in a position to keep our young players and the fact they've been able to kick on and make rep teams is a big boost," Soward said.
"Tegan (Dymock) making the Tonga squad is a huge achievement for her. Teagan Berry getting into the State of Origin squad at such a young age shows her talent and Page and Talei were probably two of the hardest workers in our team last year."
To have much of the nucleus from last year is big boost ahead of the season.- Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward
Soward was confident the pieces of the puzzle had come together, now that the majority of last year's grand final side had recommitted to the Dragons.
"There's a lot of young core players we had last year and they're a huge part of recent success," he said.
"We have showed we have the right things in place to be successful, we just need to do it at the right time of the year. To have much of the nucleus from last year is big boost ahead of the season."
St George Illawarra's 2022 NRL Women's Premiership squad (so far):
