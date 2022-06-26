After tickets to the Bubbles & Bargains event had completely sold out on Sunday morning, Dress for Success Illawarra operations manager Bonnie Comber said she's "over the moon".
Not only were hundreds of buyers able to snag a designer outfit at op-shop prices, but more women would be able to go to a job interview without worrying about what they need to wear.
Ms Comber said in the last few weeks demand for Dress for Success's services has soared.
"Unemployment isn't really so much of an issue, it's removing the barrier to getting employment," she said.
Dress for Success provides women with an outfit for a job interview and then, if they are successful, provides them with a week's wardrobe, so they don't have to spend their first paycheck on new clothes.
These efforts were bolstered by Sunday's Bubbles & Bargains event.
Hundreds of women combed through the racks filled with pre-loved and excess stock.
Recently elected federal member for Cunningham, Alison Byrnes said she was picking up a couple of items for her Canberra wardrobe.
"I've donated a number of clothes, and I've actually seen some of them here."
Shopper Kirstie Michlmayr said she had found a couple of dresses as well as an item to replace a previous purchase.
"I bought a really nice jacket [at a previous event] and I'm looking for another one today to replace that," she said.
Owner and director of Skin Correctives, Karen Meiring de Gonzales said the cause was close to the business's heart in giving women confidence to return to the workplace.
Jenni Rimmer and Gail Crane had come to the event to help out and were browsing the racks.
"We did get the rundown as we came in to be respectful to each other and I think everybody is. It's bargain hunting galore!"
