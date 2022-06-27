Syed Muhammad believes his immigration status has put his career on hold.
The Pakistani migrant graduated a Masters of Accounting and Finance degree from the University of Wollongong in 2020. Despite dozens of applications since, he still has not found a job in the industry.
Mr Muhammad came to Australia on a student visa, applied for a post-study work visa (which is yet to be granted) but has a bridging visa.
That bridging visa grants him working rights. Yet he believes employers are put off by his visa status.
"Most jobs are advertised for Australian citizens and permanent residents," he said.
When the prospects appeared bleak, Mr Muhammad was compelled to complete a "professional year" for his career advancement.
"A professional year is when you pay anywhere from $5000-$10,000 to be enrolled in nine months of classes about Australian workplace culture and about three months of unpaid internship," he said.
The Wollongong resident said the internship helps get experience which makes him more employable and improves his chances of securing permanent residency in the future.
Mr Muhammad however believes he didn't learn much from his internship experience at the accounting firm in Sydney and described it as "a factory for free labour".
"Since it is only a three-month internship, there is no intent to hire and hence no motivation to train. We were just used for clerical labour."
Mr Muhammad now works an administration job but hopes to find an accounting role soon.
Another UOW graduate, Vijay Singh, completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree in 2019 and faced similar issues when seeking employment
"The clock was ticking, I only had two years to stay in Australia and I wasn't getting anywhere with finding a job."
Mr Singh resorted to applying for a four-month internship at a cost of about $1000.
"The internship was for 20 hours a week which made it difficult to manage my cost of living. I had to work late nights and weekends."
These costs are the tip of the iceberg.
Migration agent Prakash Panthee, who specialises in visa application for skilled migrants, estimated the additional costs to the Mercury.
International students applying for a Post Study Work Visa (visa 485) are required to pay for the $1680 visa fee, $375 English language test fee, $350 for medical examination, $50 for a police check and a private health cover of about $115 a month.
Even after these costs there is no guarantee of employment after the visa is granted.
Mr Panthee said employers often do not hire skilled migrants due the uncertainty of their visa duration and stay.
"There has however been a shift lately, employers are now also considering skilled migrants due to the staff shortage," he said.
