Illawarra could cop 200mm of rain over coming days

Prepare for more rain. In fact, quite a bit more rain, warns the Bureau of Meteorology.
The Illawarra's weather will take a turn for the worse on Friday when isolated showers are expected but then the wet weather will continue for days.
Advertisement
It's been a dry June so far, meteorologist Hugh McDowell said, but with about 200mm predicted for the Illawarra across the four days from Friday those numbers will climb.
"Across the Illawarra we've recorded between 5 and 10mm to the 28th day of the month," Mr McDowell said. "A normal June has a mean of 112mm and a median of 81mm, so it has been very dry."
A southerly change on Thursday will bring some rain which will continue into Friday with about 20mm expected to be widespread across the region.
The worst weather is expected over the weekend when about 160mm of rain is expected to be dumped on Wollongong.
If Saturday's 70mm isn't enough, there's another 90mm predicted for Sunday.
"Sunday will definitely be the worst weather for the Wollongong, Kiama area," Mr McDowell said. "It'll be the wettest of the days."
Southern parts of the region likely to cop up to 100mm of rain on Saturday, with Nowra likely to cop the brunt of the rain.
River rises are expected, and Mr McDowell said there was "potential for flooding".
"It's too early to say where the impact will be felt, it's best for people to keep a close eye on the forecast.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.