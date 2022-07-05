Next Sunday will see the club conduct the King and Queen of the Mountain, and Prince and Princess to be run over the shorter course. It is hoped that access to Mount Kembla will be available so this popular event can go ahead. Conducted up the hill over a great course, it is one of the hardest climbs for athletes and presents a real challenge. All are welcome to come along at 10am, but watch the website and Facebook for any changes that may take place.

