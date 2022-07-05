Torrential rain and wind caused the cancellation of Illawarra Blue Stars Cross Country on Sunday.
This is the first cancellation for this winter, but officials believe it to be in the best interests of athletes and officials. Many roads were cut off, making it hard for people to travel.
Next Sunday will see the club conduct the King and Queen of the Mountain, and Prince and Princess to be run over the shorter course. It is hoped that access to Mount Kembla will be available so this popular event can go ahead. Conducted up the hill over a great course, it is one of the hardest climbs for athletes and presents a real challenge. All are welcome to come along at 10am, but watch the website and Facebook for any changes that may take place.
Meanwhile, Mary Thomas has commenced the World Masters Championship in Finland on a high note. With a week to go, Thomas has captured a silver medal in the hammer, only to be beaten by a few centimetres for the gold. She commenced the titles with a bronze medal in the discus, and finished seventh in the shotput. Thomas will now take part in the javelin and heavy weight. The Australian team is off to a great start and has collected a number of medals.
Congratulations to Sarah Carli and Jessica Hull on their selection in the Australian team for the World Championships and then Commonwealth Games. Both athletes have tremendous talent in their events, but Hull's Olympics debut with fine middle distance running, and a good pre-championship build up, has been very impressive.
Athletes and coaches are being advised not to use a weighted sleigh on the Kerryn McCann Athletics Centre. It has been bought to the club's attention from Beaton Park management that the sleigh has broken up some of the track. Advise that it can be used by coaches and athletes on the infield when open has to be listened to.
Blue Stars sprinter Jonty Faulkner has been advised that he will receive assistance from Wollongong Council with entry fees etc to Beaton Park throughout 12 months. This is a great assistance to Faulkner, who had to lodge an application outlining his last season's performance and his plan for the 2023/2023 season.
Finally, the club will conduct more rounds of cross and two more winter track and field meets in the winter leading into summer in September and October.
