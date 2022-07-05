Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra volunteers honoured for their efforts in hockey and Little Athletics

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 5 2022 - 4:30am, first published 2:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HONOUR: Unanderra man Darren Fowles received a Distinguished Long Service Award at the 2022 NSW Community Sports Awards.

Two long-time Illawarra sports volunteers have been honoured with a Distinguished Long Service Award at the 2022 NSW Community Sports Awards held at Commbank Stadium.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.