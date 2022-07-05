Two long-time Illawarra sports volunteers have been honoured with a Distinguished Long Service Award at the 2022 NSW Community Sports Awards held at Commbank Stadium.
Just 19 people received awards, which recognised outstanding achievements and contributions to community sport in NSW.
Howard McGarry from Lake Illawarra was honoured for his services to Little Athletics, while Darren Fowles from Unanderra was recognised for his work with hockey.
McGarry has been involved with Little Athletics for over 50 years, beginning as a Lake Illawarra Athletics Club committeeman and then a further 18 years as Mid-South Zone Co-ordinator.
McGarry has dedicated thousands of volunteers hours over the decades to help support, nurture and develop Little Athletes as well as other parent helpers, colleagues and volunteers throughout the sport. He is currently vice-president and a Life Member with Lake Illawarra Athletics Club.
Fowles has given a lifetime of service to hockey. In 1996, he took over the role of NSW Junior Hockey Association umpire director, a position he held until Hockey NSW amalgamated into one entity in 2004.
In this role, he oversaw all the officiating aspects of the Hockey NSW Talent Camps. This system was seen as the gold standard of officiating development during its time.
Fowles continues to serve Hockey NSW State Championships as an umpire, umpire coach or technical official.
Sport NSW chairperson, Carolyn Campbell congratulated McGarry and Fowles on their awards.
"Volunteers such as Howard and Darren are the backbone of community sport in NSW," Ms Campbell said.
"Sport has been through massive challenges because of the pandemic, floods, and bushfires over the past few years, and it is because of the efforts of volunteers such as Howard and Darren that competitions have now resumed."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
