Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sixth Bowls NSW singles title win for Karen Murphy

By Mike Driscoll
Updated July 7 2022 - 6:35am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHAMP: Karen Murphy has won a sixth NSW Womens Champion of Champion Singles. Picture: Billy Johnson, Bowls NSW

South Coast bowls legend Karen Murphy added to her incredible resume with a record sixth State Women's Champion of Club Champion Singles at Port Macquarie.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.