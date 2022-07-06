Road and construction workers ordered to call off strike

Transport for NSW workers planning to strike on Thursday have been ordered to call off their industrial action.
Road workers, construction crews and other Transport for NSW workers had planned to down tools for 24 hours from 6am over a pay dispute.
On Wednesday night the Industrial Relations Commission of NSW ordered unions and workers to cease organising and refrain from striking.
Cameron Wright, the Australian Workers' Union NSW branch organiser, said the decision solidified the union's argument that these employees were essential workers.
"We're going to seek advice, speak to our membership, and look at our steps over the coming days," Mr Wright said.
He said the government's offer of a 3 per cent pay rise included the 0.5 per cent mandated increase to superannuation contributions, and did not meet the rise in inflation.
South Coast Labour Councils secretary Arthur Rorris said workers "have had enough".
"I think that what we have now is a full-blown crisis in the NSW public sector in particular, where there's an issue with a NSW government that seems unable to negotiate with its workforce," Mr Rorris said.
He said these industrial disputes could only be remedied by a government willing to come to the table with more money for workers.
"They've been expecting public sector workers and agencies to do more and more with less and less," he said.
Meanwhile, the Fair Work Commission is conducting a hearing on Thursday morning as the NSW government seeks to terminate rail workers' ongoing industrial action.
The dispute revolves around what the unions and workers say are safety concerns about a new fleet of trains, which are slated to run on the South Coast line.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
