Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Road and construction workers ordered to call off strike

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 7 2022 - 4:10am, first published July 6 2022 - 10:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers outside the Russell Vale Works Centre on Wednesday, ahead of the planned strike action. Picture: Delwyn Crinis

Transport for NSW workers planning to strike on Thursday have been ordered to call off their industrial action.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.