Immaculate family home in Cordeaux Heights

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Perfectly positioned in a quiet and established suburb boasting impressive mountain views.
Set on a private generous size 752sqm of land with direct access to park-like reserve at the rear.
From the moment you walk in, this modern yet contemporary, solid built full brick, split level family home offers you four well-presented and generous sized bedrooms - BIWs and master with ensuite.
With plenty of natural light, the home offers multiple indoor living areas over several split levels, formal lounge, open plan living and dining areas, rumpus, library/study and/or home office.
Outdoor living is a key feature with an impressive near level backyard, leading out to a quiet reserve.
Entertain all year round in complete privacy along with multiple indoor/outdoor alfresco patio areas.
Other features include a timber gourmet kitchen including meals area and gas appliances, tile flooring and carpet throughout, well-appointed bathrooms including corner spa bath, internal laundry and third WC.
Also a double remote garage with internal access, extensive under storage, workshop/cellar utility area plus outdoor garden shed.
Families will appreciate the close proximity to schools, shops, parks, Figtree Grove, Wollongong CBD and hospitals along with University of Wollongong only a short drive away.
