Wollongong Wolves coach Luke Wilkshire says his side will be looking to get maximum points from their final three games of the NSW NPL, following the team's frustrating 4-3 loss to Mt Druitt Town Rangers on Friday at Popondetta Park.
A brace from skipper Lachlan Scott and a strong-header from Japanese import Banri Kanaizumi was not enough as the Rangers were too clinical in an end-to-end contest.
The Wolves only have pride to play for this season with finals football an impossibility. The side has now not won in their last eight games, but Wilkshire said the team will be focused on finishing the season on a high.
"We had enough chances to win the game, but too many times this season we haven't played for the full 90 minutes. There were some disappointing goals we conceded but on another day it could have been different," he said.
The Wolves' next game is against title-contenders Marconi Stallions, who beat the Wolves 2-0 earlier in the season. Wilkshire said a positive second half against the Rangers would put the side in good stead for what he expects to be a strong contest against Marconi.
"We don't worry about our opponents, only about ourselves. We won the second-half against the Rangers, and had enough chances to win the game, but our goal is to push on from there and put on a 90 minute performance against Marconi," he said.
"If we can do that then we can beat anyone in the league."
The Wolves play Marconi on Friday night at WIN Stadium at 7:30pm.
