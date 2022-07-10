Bulli coach Julio Miranda was just relieved to pick up the three points after the Balls Paddock team claimed an unconvincing 1-0 win over South Coast United on Saturday night.
Joel Starr's goal around 15 minutes into the second half proved the difference, as Bulli jumped up into third place on the Illawarra Premier League table. The clash at Ian McLennan Park was the sole round 20 game to go ahead as rain continues to decimate the 2022 season.
"We were very dusty, and I've got to give [United's] Greg [Valic] and his boys credit for putting up a fight," Miranda said.
"I think we've had three training sessions on a grass pitch in the last 10 to 12 weeks, whereas they've had the advantage of being able to train and play there [at Ian McLennan Park], and I think you could tell that. But it was no excuse from my boys, they could have done a lot better.
"We definitely weren't at our best, but we were happy to walk away with the three points."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
