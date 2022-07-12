Two suburban homes could be knocked down to make way for six double-storey townhouses, under an application lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The development application would see the pair of two-storey homes at 28-30 Figtree Cresent - the high side of the street - demolished.
Advertisement
In their place would go six separate dwellings built in two blocks of three.
The lower three would be aligned parallel to the street, with the remainder at the rear facing Figtree Crescent.
Each of the townhouses will feature three bedrooms upstairs with a combined kitchen, lounge and dining area below.
There would be two driveways providing access to the site - a larger one for the lower units while a second one would run up to the rear of the block.
In their place would go six separate dwellings built in two blocks of three.
According to traffic management plan submitted as part of the application, both driveways will be wide enough to allow for cars travelling in or out to pass each other.
No traffic study was included as part of the application so it is unclear how many extra vehicle movements would result from the development.
However, with six separate residences proposed for the site - it would seem that the development would create some degree of increase in movements.
Parking would be provided at the basement level beneath the townhouses, with two spaces for each townhouse.
Two visitor spaces would be provided outside.
"The proposal is consistent with the existing and desired future character for the area and will preserve the existing character and context of the area to establishing character based on different uses, building character and building forms," the development application stated.
The development application for the Figtree Crescent site is on public exhibition until July 20.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.