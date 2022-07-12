Illawarra Mercury
Townhouse plan for suburban 20-30 Figtree Cresent, Figtree

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated July 12 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:00am
Two-storey: An artist's impression of the six townhouses proposed for two suburban blocks in Figtree. Picture: PRD Architects

Two suburban homes could be knocked down to make way for six double-storey townhouses, under an application lodged with Wollongong City Council.

