A Nowra man on strict bail conditions, including not entering any licensed premises, is back in custody after climbing over barbed wire to get into a pub.
Josiah King, 22, was on bail for serious offences involving weapons and violence and his conditions included not entering any licensed premises, as well as to remain at his address in South Nowra between 6pm and 6am, unless in the company of Raylene King.
Advertisement
At 10pm on Saturday, July 9, King attempted to enter the Postman's Tavern in Nowra.
According to documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court on Monday, King told the pub's security guard his name was James King. When he could not provide photo ID, King was refused entry.
King then allegedly walked away from the entry and climbed onto the building on the corner of Junction and Berry streets in Nowra.
According to police, King walked across the roof and climbed over barbed wire before jumping down in the beer garden.
King was recognised by hotel management and security and was asked to leave, which he did through the main front door.
King then allegedly became aggressive towards the security guard, approaching him repeatedly and lunging at him in a fighting stance with his fist clenched.
King threatened the security guard, saying "you want to go, you want to bang? I will bang you, fat c---", according to police. He then allegedly took his shirt off, spat at the guard and punched him in the right arm, before throwing an object at him.
King then allegedly walked away from the Postman's Tavern and punched a glass panel of a Telstra phone box.
Police later located King on Kinghorne Street where they arrested him.
He applied for bail in Wollongong Local Court on Monday, saying that he was diagnosed with depression and anxiety and would be vulnerable in jail.
Police prosecutor David Weaver said that Corrections staff had a duty of care for inmates and that King would be looked after in prison.
Mr Weaver said that King's actions showed little regard for his bail conditions.
Magistrate Claire Girotto agreed, noting that King had breached every one of his bail conditions. She refused King's application.
King returns to Nowra court on July 19.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.