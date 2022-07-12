Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong Harbour tragedy: Family pays tribute to 'doting' Balgownie dad Nikola Arcaba

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated July 12 2022 - 10:30am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 73-year-old Balgownie rock fisher who tragically died at Wollongong Harbour on Monday is remembered by his family as a "loving father" who would do anything for his sons.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.