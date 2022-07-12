The 73-year-old Balgownie rock fisher who tragically died at Wollongong Harbour on Monday is remembered by his family as a "loving father" who would do anything for his sons.
Nikola Arcaba's family gathered on Tuesday at the rocks near the breakwater lighthouse where Mr Arcaba was swept into the water to lay down a bouquet of flowers.
Mr Arcaba's three sons described him as a "doting", "loving father" who "always stood by his family".
"He did everything for his family," they told The Mercury.
Mr Arcaba was a keen rock fisherman, they said, who had been fishing as a hobby for a long time.
They said he knew the area well.
Emergency services were called to Belmore Basin about 12.50pm on Monday after emergency calls reported a man had been swept off the rocks into the ocean at the breakwater lighthouse.
Police arrived a short time later to find a man from the Wollongong Yacht Club had gone to Mr Arcaba's aid in a tender boat.
Acting Inspector Kelly Zorn said a constable also "heroically" entered the water to help.
"He's a junior officer, and he did not hesitate, he jumped straight in the water and went straight to this man's aid, which is fantastic," Acting Inspector Zorn said.
Acting Inspector Zorn also confirmed a council lifeguard assisted and brought Mr Arcaba back to shore, but he was unable to be revived.
"I just want to urge the public to be really careful at the moment," Acting Inspector Zorn said.
"As you can see, the swell here is quite large today, and just be really careful in your endeavours if you are going to be around water."
Wollongong police officers have cordoned off the entrance to the small breakwater lighthouse and have commenced an investigation.
The tragedy has also re-ignited a discussion about the safety of rock fishermen in the Illawarra, as a total of nine rock fishermen have died in the area since the beginning of last year.
Wollongong Council is currently consulting the community on whether to opt into the Rock Fishing Safety Act 2016, a scheme to make life jackets mandatory for rock fishermen in high-risk areas.
Member for Wollongong Paul Scully said while the action is important, it should have been considered sooner.
"It's good that the process is underway, however it is a process that comes, in my view, about 12 months and too many deaths too late," Mr Scully said.
A long-time user of Wollongong Harbour also said the fence along the break wall where Mr Arcaba may have been swept into the water had been damaged for months.
He said the fence had been damaged in heavy seas months ago and had not been fixed.
The man also said a life buoy had been missing for weeks from one of the jetties at the harbour.
It is unknown whether the damaged railing had any impact on the tragedy.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
