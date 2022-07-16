Wollongong's oldest house opened its doors to the public on Saturday and locals were thrilled to take a walk through the past, exploring one of the city's hidden treasures.
Keera Vale's owners Jenny Dixon and Harold Cosier said the passion from the public was fantastic to see.
"People have been so warm and kind with their words," Ms Dixon said.
"It's really lovely that so many people have come."
Wollongong local Steven Farrugia described feeling transported as he walked through the home.
"I wish I was there in the early days..." he said.
Mr Farrugia's connection to the home goes beyond Saturday's tours: his band Brooklyn Comic filmed a music video in one of the house's downstairs rooms.
Keera Vale's owners shared his passion for music and welcomed the band's vision.
"It was great - we really wanted something that was a classic look," Mr Farrugia said.
The old house certainly made a stunning backdrop, he said, and even seemed to move with the music.
"As the drummer played, the bookshelves were moving," he said.
Wollongong local Sonia Shalala also visited the house on Saturday, and said the restoration job was a wonder.
Ms Shalala moved to the area 25 years ago, and like many Wollongong residents, has felt a strong connection to the historical building.
"I was always mesmerised by it," she said.
"I think it's absolutely beautiful... they've restored it to its original beauty," she said.
Deputy Chair of the Illawarra Shoalhaven branch of the National Trust Meredith Hutton said the building is a prominent feature in the area, notable for its age, georgian architecture and context.
Ms Hutton said it's the efforts and input of passionate private owners like Jenny Dixon and Harold Cosier that keep heritage alive.
"It offers a region such diversity," she said.
Keera Vale's tours are booked out all weekend.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
