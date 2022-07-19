Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Business

How the pandemic helped kick-start Illawarra small businesses

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 19 2022 - 10:01am, first published 6:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New concept: Braden Mammone at the newly opened Essentials Barbershop and Cafe. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Being on dealing room floors for a national bank has helped Albion Park woman Emma Bendall-Moon set up her own line of tanning products.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.