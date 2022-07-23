Thirroul Plaza end game nears as Land and Environment Court to visit

There was a time when scaffolding being erected before a court came in to town had a very specific - and sinister - meaning.
The several scaffolds which have gone up in Thirroul, ahead of a site inspection by the Land and Environment Court, however, won't be used to dispense a punishment.
They are to give the court's delegation an idea of where the balconies would sit under plans to develop the ageing plaza and build 77 units above an enlarged shopping centre.
Locals concerned that the proposal would change Thirroul's village atmosphere and escalate congestion say the proposed buildings would mostly the block views of the Illawarra Escarpment.
Stephen Le Bas of the Save Thirroul Village group said businesses on the main road were concerned about the loss of light and parking.
"It was interesting to see the scaffolding being erected around the Thirroul Plaza site over the past few days ahead of the LEC hearing," he said.
"They now have poles with orange witches has on top. It is clear that these heights indicate that Thirroul town centre will be robbed of its escarpment views if the current plaza DA proceeds. This will severely impact the amenity of Thirroul's town centre."
The Mercury sought comment from developers Thirroul Plaza Pty Ltd, led by Austinmer engineer Angelo Forte and builder Mark Forte, and for confirmation of what the new scaffolding represented.
They declined to comment.
After Wollongong City Council told the developer its earlier proposal would not succeed, plans have been amended to reduce the number of apartments (from 82) and widen the gap to slightly increase escarpment views.
The scaffolds, however, appear to represent the height of balcony floors rather than the visual extent of the proposed apartment blocks.
Mr Le Bas said the developer should have engaged with the community on a plan of this magnitude. He said each round of public comment had attracted about 1000 objections.
"The developers have never consulted with the community, which is unusual for such a significant size development," he said.
"They appeared reluctant to address council's concerns with their various submissions, and then used the time lapsed to invoke the 'deemed refusal clause' which forced the decision to the Land and Environment Court.
"This seems to completely remove any local input to the decision making process.
Earthmoving equipment from Angelo Forte's company Mainland Civil was on site on Wednesday repairing some of the large potholes which have developed in the plaza car park.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
