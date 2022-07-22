Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Land slip at Wollonong coal mine still needs more repair work

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated July 22 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the portals to the Russell Vale colliery, with former mine manager David Stone (2014). Picture: ADAM McLEAN.

Wollongong Coal has needed more time rectify a land slip which had risked access to one of its pit entrances and caused ground instability and "fracturing".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.