Revealed: The dates Bulli Pass will be closed for night work

The Princes Highway at Bulli Pass will be closed again at night next week as work continues between Lawrence Hargrave Drive and the M1 Princes Motorway.
The road will be closed in both directions to all traffic during the slope stabilisation work. That will occur between 7.30pm on Thursday, July 28, and 4.30am Friday - weather permitting.
Work will resume again from 7.30pm, Sunday, July 31, with work to be carried out nightly between 7.30pm and 4.30am every Sunday to Friday for another four weeks, again weather permitting.
Bulli Pass will be closed from Lawrence Hargrave Drive to the M1 Motorway during the hours of work.
Detours are in place via Lawrence Hargrave Drive or via the M1 Princes Motorway and Memorial Drive.
Residents within the closure area will have access to their properties at all times under the guidance of traffic controllers from Lawrence Hargrave Drive only.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and to follow the directions of traffic controllers and signs.
For the latest traffic updates visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
