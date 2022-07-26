Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Closure of Volunteering Illawarra comes amid low volunteer turnout

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:50am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers: Stephanie Lord, Eamon Flint-Peterson and Ebeney Whillas from Healthy Cities Illawarra conducting the Active Inbetweens program with kids at Bellambi Neighbourhood Centre. Picture: Adam McLean

As Illawarra community organisations struggle to find volunteers, Wollongong City Council has resolved to close the region's centre of excellence for volunteering.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.