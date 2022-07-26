Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

First day in parliament for new Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated July 26 2022 - 7:40am, first published 7:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes being sworn in on her first day in the parliamentary chamber.

Cunningham's new MP Alison Byrnes spent her first day in the federal parliamentary chamber on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.