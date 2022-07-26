Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

IAS to hold Indigenous Talent ID Day

By Jordan Warren
Updated July 27 2022 - 7:05am, first published July 26 2022 - 11:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talented: IAS' Scott Hatch with athletes Cohyn Walker, Tyson Lawrence, Kobe Walker and Dustin Riggsfor. Picture: Sylvia Liber

After three years of attempting to get the project off the ground, the Illawarra Academy of Sport will run its first Indigenous Talent ID Program today at the University of Wollongong.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.