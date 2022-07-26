St George Illawarra pair Andrew McCullough and Jaydn Su'A say they would have no problem wearing a pride jersey but understand why so many Manly players won't because of cultural and religious beliefs.
Up to seven Sea Eagles players could boycott Thursday's game against the Sydney Roosters because of the club's decision to sport a rainbow inclusivity jersey.
McCulloch was loath to comment on the controversy, saying it was up to the individuals and the club.
But the Dragons hooker said he would wear a pride jersey if asked to by the club.
"It wouldn't bother me. I drink beer on the weekend so wearing a jersey like that won't bother me," McCulloch said.
He added in hindsight Manly would have done well to consult with its players before deciding the club would wear the rainbow pride jersey during the Women in League round.
"You are going to be without seven players at this time of the year. In hindsight maybe they could have been asked beforehand.
"But it is a hard one, not being there it is hard to comment."
Dragons' young gun Su'A was glad their wasn't similar drama at St George Illawarra.
"We don't have that drama here, we don't have a pride jersey but everyone has different perspectives and opinions," he said.
"I can't really comment with what they are doing. It is probably a tough situation, they are around that 20 point mark as well.
"To miss seven quality players....you know it hurts.
"But at the end of the day it is their choice, their belief."
Asked is he would wear a similar jersey if instructed to by the Dragons, Su'A said: "I'm here to play footy, I'd wear the jersey if that is what the club needed me to do."
It is understood stars Josh Aloiai, Toafofoa Sipley, Tolutau Koula, Christian Tuipulotu, Haumole Olakau'atu, Jason Saab and Josh Schuster have refused to play due to their religious and personal beliefs.
Some players expressed disappointment that they weren't consulted and only learned of the pride strip on social media on Sunday night.
The club held a lengthy emergency meeting of Sea Eagles management on Monday night, where it was again requested that players wear the 'Everyone in League' design.
On Tuesday everyone from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Australian Rugby League commission chairman Peter V'landys commented on the issue.
ARL Commission chair Peter V'landys said on Tuesday Manly had erred in not consulting the players and working with them collaboratively and was now dealing with the repercussions.
But he said the NRL supported Manly's stance, even if it meant up to seven players would miss a free-to-air television game that has massive finals implications.
"As a promoter of the game and custodian of the game, we want the best players to play and give the fans what they want," V'landys told 2GB.
"But at the same time we have to acknowledge people's feelings and inclusiveness.
"Everyone knows the position of the game, that it is the greatest game for all.
"If you don't want to be inclusive and don't recognise that we're all human beings and we're all the same, well you have the right to stand down and not play.
"But the game will always be there for everyone."
The drama couldn't come at a worse time for Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler.
The ninth-placed Manly, who are fighting to keep their finals hopes on track against the Roosters, who are eighth, face the prospect of entering the critical Round 20 fixture with a wildly disrupted line-up.
Hasler apologised over the club's handling of the inclusion of rainbow colours on the club jersey, saying it was a "significant mistake".
He told a press conference he apologised profusely for not consulting with stakeholders or their players.
"In this specific instance, I feel for these players. Not included in any of the discussions, and at a minimum, they should have been consulted," Hasler said.
"The jersey intent was to support the advocacy and human rights pertaining to gender, race, culture, ability and LGBTQ movements.
"Sadly the execution of what was intended to be an extremely important ... initiative was poor."
Hasler apologised to several groups on behalf of the Sea Eagles, including the LGBTQIA+ community, and the club's players.
He said the club would still wear the pride jersey in the match, which includes rainbow trimming in areas where white stripes usually are.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
