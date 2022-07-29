Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra pet owners struggle to find rentals as others forced to surrender animals

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 29 2022 - 7:01am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Pet-friendly': Bulli woman Tahlia Roza lives in a caravan with her cat Dougie and has struggled to secure a rental. Picture: Rob Peet.

Finding a rental in the Illawarra is an almost impossible feat, made even tougher if you own a pet.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.