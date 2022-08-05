Illawarra Mercury
Woman waits 58 hours in Shellharbour ED for Wollongong Hospital bed

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated August 5 2022 - 1:00am, first published 12:00am
'So broken': Woman's horrendous 58-hour wait in Shellharbour ED

A woman who spent 58 hours in the emergency department of Shellharbour Hospital before a bed was found in Wollongong is worried her experience highlights a broken healthcare system.

