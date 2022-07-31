Illawarra Mercury
Warilla man jailed after pursuit on M1 Princes Motorway hit speeds of 150 km/h

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 1 2022 - 5:49am, first published July 31 2022 - 9:47pm
A drug-affected Warilla man who led police on a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 150 km/h will spend another five months in prison for his crimes.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

