Toby Gladden refused bail after police find shotgun in Woonona motel

Connor Pearce
Updated July 30 2022 - 7:12am, first published 7:00am
Just a toy: Toby Gladden claimed a gun found in his motel room was a papier-mâché and rubber toy. Picture: Anna Warr

A Unanderra man claims a sawn-off shotgun that was found in a motel room he was living in with his partner and two children is actually a papier-mâché toy.

